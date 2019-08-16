Report: Thief takes two guns, drink of whiskey from Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It appeared a thief decided to quench his thirst while breaking into a Myrtle Beach home, according to a police report.
The resident of a home in the 34-hundred block of North Ocean Boulevard left around 9 a.m. Friday and returned a couple of hours later.
He told police that when he came back home, he noticed a bottle of Makers Mark whiskey on his kitchen table, but he said when he left the bottle was not on the table.
The victim said he looked through his home and found that a .22 caliber stainless steel Marlin semi-automatic rifle was missing and a replica of Wild Bill Hickok’s handgun, which the victim said can’t be fired.
The victim told the officer it appears there was a small amount of whiskey missing from the bottle. Officers processed the bottle and took swabs from it in hopes of getting the suspect’s fingerprints or DNA.
The victim said he believes the thief managed to get into his home through his garage door because it was unlocked.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.