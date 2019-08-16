New contender in the running for Horry County auditor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A certified public accountant announced on Friday that he is challenging the long-time Horry County auditor in an upcoming election.
Clark Parker made the formal announcement at the courthouse.
Parker said he plans to retire from being a CPA next year, so the timing is good for him.
He said during the last 40 years he's seen the county explode in population and growth, and believes he can get a lot of things done in the office.
“I can bring a lot of experience… a lot of experience in accounting, auditing and all the financial issues that they’re facing,” Parker said.
He also said that his firm has embraced technology and he believes that Horry County isn’t utilizing technology the best way it can.
The auditor seat will be on the ballot in the 2020 election. He will face off against Dr. Lois Eargle who announced on Thursday her intent to run for another term, despite rumors she would be stepping down after nearly three decades.
Eargle said she’s someone that taxpayers are able to reach out to.
“As a rule of so many times, people hate to come to the tax office because it can be a headache, really. What I want to do is make it as easy as I can for the taxpayer,” Eargle said.
Filing for candidates starts in March, with the primary in June and the general election in November.
