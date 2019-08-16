Medical examiner identifies body found inside burning home

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a burning home in Lumberton.
The North Carolina medical examiner identified the person found inside the home as Geraldine McKinnon. She lived in the home on East Street in Lumberton.
Firefighters were called around 6:53 p.m. Monday to the house fire. During the fire suppression and investigation, her body was found inside the burned home which had extensive damage due to the fire.
The cause of McKinnon’s death hasn’t been released.
The Lumberton Police Department requested that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations assist with the investigation into the house fire, which is standard procedure.
Anyone with information on the house fire is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.