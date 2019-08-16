Judge sentences Surfside Beach man to 12 years for drug charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Surfside Beach man pleaded guilty to two drug charges.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced 38-year-old Jonathan Davis to 12 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
David Caraker Jr., the senior assistant solicitor, prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
“This conviction was made possible by the hard work and cooperation between the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office,” Caraker said.
