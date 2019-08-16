Investigation underway after bicyclist hit, killed in crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist died in a crash Thursday night in the Timmonsville area.
Troopers were called around 9 p.m. to Brockington Street near Elm Street where a Dodge Ram van and a bicycle were involved in a wreck.
Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the van and bicyclist were both was traveling southbound on Brockington Street when the van hit the bicycle.
The bicyclist was taken to McLeod hospital where the person later died.
The people in the van were not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
