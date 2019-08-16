Heavy rain likely into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Rain chances ramp up into the weekend, some turning heavy at times through Saturday.
We’ll catch a brief break in the rain overnight Friday before the chances increase again Saturday morning. Expect scattered showers and storms to arrive by sunrise and linger through most of the day. The best chance of seeing the heavier rain will be across Horry and Georgetown County where some spots could see between 1″ to 2″ of rain through Saturday night.
Rain chances take a bit of a dip into Sunday but still expect at least some showers and storms. A few more breaks in the clouds will allow temperatures to climb back into the middle 80s along the Grand Strand, lower 90s near Florence.
Afternoon storms chances continue into next week but the coverage of storms will not be as widespread as this weekend.
