Deputies seek to identify two people suspected of stealing golf cart

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.
According to a news release from GCSO, the suspects reportedly stole a golf cart from the Wachesaw East golf course on July 25.
Deputies say the female suspect entered the pro shop at 5:30 p.m. and paid for the last round of the day for her husband in cash.
A man in a golf cart was last seen driving from the bag drop area. An employee went to check on him around 7:30 p.m. but neither he nor the golf cart were on the course, the release states.
The female suspect, captured on surveillance video in the pro shop, is described as 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds with long blond hair.
A vehicle deputies say was used by the suspects was also caught on camera.
If you have information about this incident, call the GCSO AT 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.