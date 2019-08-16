Deputies seek to identify two people suspected of stealing golf cart

Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects. (Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | August 16, 2019 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated August 16 at 11:55 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

According to a news release from GCSO, the suspects reportedly stole a golf cart from the Wachesaw East golf course on July 25.

Deputies say the female suspect entered the pro shop at 5:30 p.m. and paid for the last round of the day for her husband in cash.

A man in a golf cart was last seen driving from the bag drop area. An employee went to check on him around 7:30 p.m. but neither he nor the golf cart were on the course, the release states.

The female suspect, captured on surveillance video in the pro shop, is described as 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds with long blond hair.

A vehicle deputies say was used by the suspects was also caught on camera.

A vehicle reportedly used by the suspects was also caught on camera. (Source: GCSO)

If you have information about this incident, call the GCSO AT 843-546-5102.

