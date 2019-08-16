Construction company sues Ripley’s, contractor over unpaid penguin exhibit work

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A construction company is accusing Ripley’s Aquarium and a contractor of not paying the full amount for work it did on the penguin exhibit.
The lawsuit filed last week names Terratec, Inc. as the plaintiff and Ripley’s Aquarium and ARCO Murray Construction Company, Inc. as the defendants.
The lawsuit states that Ripley’s hired ARCO as the general contractor to construct the expansion of the aquarium and accommodate a new penguin exhibit.
ARCO hired Terratec in November 2018 as a subcontractor to “provide all labor, materials, equipment, and expertise necessary to complete the auger cast pile scope” for the project, according to the lawsuit.
Terratec has asked for the final payment of $130,767 from ARCO but the lawsuit states that ARCO has refused and continues to refuse to make the final payment. Terratec said it has also provided notice to Ripley’s for the payment.
WMBF News reached out to Ripley’s about the lawsuit and the accusations being made. T
They sent this statement:
“We are aware that a lawsuit has been filed. Even though Ripley’s Aquarium is named in the lawsuit, the dispute is between our general contractor, ARCO Murray Construction Company and their subcontractor, Terratec, Inc. We cannot comment on pending litigation, and suggest you reach out to ARCO with any further questions.”
WMBF News reached out to ARCO Murray Construction Company about the lawsuit.
“There was some damage that occurred during the installation and the value of that damage exceeds the money they’re owed. We’re waiting for them to fix the damage before they can be paid,” said Michael Hartzog with ARCO Murry Construction Company.
Terratec is asking for a jury trial in the case.
