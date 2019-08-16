Bullying, other student violations on a decline in Florence School District One

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One recently revealed a decline in student violations.
District Superintendent Richard O’Malley said they’ve put more emphasis on student behavior, as well as overall school safety and security.
“That’s what keeps us up at night, is how do we keep a great environment, a great school climate, but keep our schools safe,” O’Malley said.
Classroom disruption went down by 7%, bullying and cyber bullying declined 31% and weapons-related violations were down 43%.
Attack on a student, whether verbal or physical, had the largest decrease from more than 1,400 student referrals to 700.
O’Malley said it’s a combination of making sure the code of conduct is enforced, encouraging parents to have conversations with their children, more security resource officers at the schools and great leadership.
“Our principals being more vigilant sharing those conversations with their students, sharing with their staff,” he said.
Shasta Partee knows all too well about having to worry about her daughter’s safety. She said her daughter was a victim of bullying while attending Southside Middle School.
“It can really be draining on a parent mentally, physically,” Partee said. “Her hair fell out, she was getting sick at night. That’s how I found out she didn’t want to go to school.”
She said she agrees with ‘if you see something, say something,’ but she said parents and students should feel confident knowing they’re concerns will be taken seriously.
“Students have to feel comfortable with being able to tell the staff that they are being bullied. Have a bullying box or something like that to put it in there anonymously,” Partee said.
Not only does enforcing students’ behavior go hand and hand with safer schools, O’Malley said students can redirect their energy toward being successful.
“Getting to school on time also has a valuable relationship on student achievement and having the teachers have the ability to teach better when they have children that are awake and safe in the classroom,” O’Malley said.
The district saw two discipline categories increase during last year, bus violations and tobacco use.
As for school security, each school has an emergency plan tailored to its campus, as well as new fencing and gates at some schools.
