Auditor’s office will use new camera to check vehicle registrations at Horry County schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Auditor’s Office will continue to check for out-of-state tags during the upcoming school year.
This year, however, they’ll have some help.
During a press conference on Friday, Horry County Auditor Lois Eargle announced they’ll make use of a new camera that can read 5,000 license plates per minute.
Eargle said the cost of the camera is $18,000. The auditor’s office currently has one and the hope is to get two more, she added.
The auditor’s office checks out-of-state tags at a school’s drop-off and pick-up lines to see if the driver is properly registered in the state of South Carolina.
State law dictates that once someone moves to S.C., they have a 45-day grace period in which to transfer license plates and tags, and pay local property taxes.
Eargle said they’re seeing the largest issue with out-of-state tags in the south end.
She added it will take until November for members of the auditor’s office to check the drop-off and pick-up lines for all Horry County schools.
According to Eargle, the goal is to check two schools a day until all are done.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.