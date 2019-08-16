Auditor’s office will use new camera to check vehicle registrations at Horry County schools

The Horry County Auditor's Office will use a new camera to help check for out-of-state tags. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | August 16, 2019

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Auditor’s Office will continue to check for out-of-state tags during the upcoming school year.

This year, however, they’ll have some help.

During a press conference on Friday, Horry County Auditor Lois Eargle announced they’ll make use of a new camera that can read 5,000 license plates per minute.

Eargle said the cost of the camera is $18,000. The auditor’s office currently has one and the hope is to get two more, she added.

The auditor’s office checks out-of-state tags at a school’s drop-off and pick-up lines to see if the driver is properly registered in the state of South Carolina.

State law dictates that once someone moves to S.C., they have a 45-day grace period in which to transfer license plates and tags, and pay local property taxes.

Eargle said they’re seeing the largest issue with out-of-state tags in the south end.

She added it will take until November for members of the auditor’s office to check the drop-off and pick-up lines for all Horry County schools.

According to Eargle, the goal is to check two schools a day until all are done.

