Arrest warrant issued for Hartsville man after armed robbery of N.C. jewelry store

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a jewelry store that happened last month in North Carolina.
According to a press release from the Southern Pines Police Department in N.C., the robbery happened July 28 at Zales Jewelers in Southern Pines.
One of the robbers pointed a gun at a store employee and demanded that the contents of the ring counter be placed in a bag.
The woman, along with a second employee, was moved to a bathroom. The two were ordered to secure themselves with nylon ties, the release stated.
The robber then left the store with more than $300,000 in rings and got into a getaway car, police said.
Two days later, Southern Pines officers arrested 57-year-old Gilbert Smith, of Fayetteville, N.C., and charged him with armed robbery and possession of stolen property, the release stated. All the rings, with the exception of two, were found either in the suspect’s possession or at his home, according to authorities.
With the aid of the FBI and the Horry County Police Department’s crime scene investigation unit, Southern Pines investigators determined that a second suspect, 42-year-old Christopher Demarcus Bethea, of Hartsville, was also involved in the robbery. An arrest warrant for charges of armed robbery and two counts of second-degree kidnapping has been issued, the release stated.
Anyone with information as to Bethea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-2732 or (910) 693-4110.
