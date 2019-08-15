3-year-old boy, mother recovering after Conway area shooting; no arrests made

Horry County police are investigating a shooting on Swinton Road near Conway (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | August 15, 2019 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 1:32 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a woman and a 3-year-old child were shot Wednesday night in the Conway area, according to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police received reports of a shooting near Landmark Road and Swinton Road. The female victim, 27, and the child were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say their injuries are non-life-threatening and they are expected to recover.

Witnesses tell WMBF News the victims are mother and son, and a dog was also shot and killed in the incident.

For a time, officers used bloodhounds to canvas the area and residents were asked to shelter in place.

As of about 1 p.m. Thursday, no suspects have been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

