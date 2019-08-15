WMBF Investigates: How many Horry County students have been properly immunized

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - It's a fear many parents have - is my child's health at risk when they enter the classroom?
As the school bell prepares to ring, WMBF Investigates wanted to find out how many of the students your child will be sharing the classroom with have been properly immunized.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said districtwide, 98 percent, or 42,675 students, meet total compliance.
One percent, or 665 students, received total exemption due to medical, religious or special circumstances.
Special exemptions are given to students who have transferred into the district, allowing them 30 days to secure immunization records.
Additionally, 1 percent, or 414 students, were deemed non-compliant.
Non-compliant also includes students who may be catching up and have not yet received all vaccinations in a series, but are not due for the next vaccine in series.
HCS receives some health information directly from physicians. Otherwise, they send a signed consent for needed information. Most of this occurs at the beginning of the year when school nurses are trying to get compliant vaccination records.
All students are required by law to provide documentation that includes the month, day and year the vaccine was given.
