Weekend Events: Staying warm and dodging a few afternoon storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As the work week slowly wraps up, we are looking ahead to many great events that our SC Weekend Team is covering in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. If you are headed out to any of these events, be sure to pack the rain gear. The weekend will not be a washout but it will feature a few afternoon showers and storms for some locations.
This weekend is the last weekend you can watch the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at home. This is their last weekend series and it features two firework shows both on Saturday and Sunday night. The best chances for showers and storms will be near the first pitch for each game. As you go through the evening, those chances should slowly begin to die down. It will still be a warm one, especially as the sun is still up.
Another great event this weekend in Myrtle Beach is the Woodstock 50th Anniversary at the Boathouse! This event begins at 5 PM on Sunday and will feature tribute bands of the legends who played Woodstock. Temperatures will be warm and you will have to dodge a few showers and storms at times. Let’s hope for dry weather. Enjoy the music if you plan to go!
If you are looking for something outdoors in the Pee Dee, you can check out Wild Weekend at Lynches River County Park! This event allows kids and families to interact with the wild animals and also get a tour of the park. This event is at 11 AM and 3 PM on Saturday. You can also visit at 2 PM on Sunday.
For all other events this weekend, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com. You will find a complete list of events happening for many locations. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App if you plan to attend an event outdoors. We will alert you when a storm is near. Have a great weekend!
