Two suspects in Food Lion murder could make another attempt to get out of jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Thursday marks one year when a man was shot and killed outside a Food Lion in Longs, while waiting to pick up his wife from work.
Three men are charged in connection to the shooting death of Gerard Celentano outside the store on Highway 905.
WMBF News learned that two of the suspects in the case could be eligible to re-apply for bond as early as the end of August.
Stephon Miller and Rodney Gore remain behind bars at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. They were denied bond in June.
But the Horry County Solicitor’s Office said they can re-apply for bond after the office provides discovery to their attorneys, which should happen by the end of August.
The third suspect in the case, James Bellamy, is in jail in North Carolina for charges he faces there.
He faces a list of warrants in Horry County in connection to a 2018 crime spree, including murder, kidnapping and armed robbery. After the shooting outside Food Lion, Bellamy is accused of committing a series of other armed robberies, including one at the Carolina Inn in Loris.
He’s also accused of driving into North Carolina where he committed another armed robbery inside a convenience store.
WMBF News took a closer look at the crime spree in our Carolina True Crime podcast. You can listen to that and more crimes that have hit the Carolinas.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.