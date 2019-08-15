Two charged following burglary at Marion County gas station

By WMBF News Staff | August 15, 2019 at 11:43 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 11:48 AM

LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a burglary at a Marion County gas station.

According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Warren Mitchell Cooper and 51-year-old Melisa Conyers Collins were both charged with second-degree burglary. Each are being held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The arrests stem from a robbery at Turner’s BP that happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 3. The suspects reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

