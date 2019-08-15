Troopers investigate pedestrian killed on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 544 and Fox Hollow Road.
The pedestrian was killed in the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
No other injuries were reported.
One lane in each direction of Highway 544 is closed at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work in the area.
