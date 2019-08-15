Thirty-three ‘G-Shine’ gang members, associates enter guilty pleas in federal court

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Less than nine months after 33 Horry County and Myrtle Beach drug traffickers were indicted based on a federal wiretap investigation into the “G-Shine” gang, all have pleaded guilty and are being sentenced in federal court.
According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon, G-Shine is a Bloods Gang set that evolved from the United Blood Nation in the late 1990s.
G-Shine originated in the New York/New Jersey area and migrated along the east coast and now has sets, or sub-groups, in multiple states including New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Shine Money Gang is a subset of G-Shine that is based in the Longs area. G-Shine’s gang members and associates engage in drug sales, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, crack cocaine, and other substances, and use firearms to defend themselves and their criminal enterprise.
The evidence reflects that multiple overdoses are attributed to the drugs this gang distributed. This group was specifically pursued for federal prosecution because local law enforcement identified it as one of the most problematic gangs in Horry County, the release stated.
Several defendants pleaded guilty within weeks of being arrested during the Dec. 12, 2018 takedown of the organization that involved approximately 125 agents from 12 different law enforcement agencies in and around South Carolina, according to prosecutors.
The final two defendants pleaded guilty on July 22, 2019, just days before their jury trial was set to begin in Florence.
Twenty-six of the defendants have already been sentenced, with several of the organization’s leaders and suppliers receiving sentences of 10 years or more in federal prison. The defendants and their sentences are below:
- Christopher Kayvon Giddens, of Longs, sentenced to 198 months
- Kennis Lorenzo Willard, of Longs, sentenced to 121 months
- Aaron Delond Stanley, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 120 months
- Farentino Santonia Green, of Conway, sentenced to 120 months
- Christopher Lamont Pino, of Little River, sentenced to 120 months
- Trey Levert Cox, of Poplar, sentenced to 120 months
- Richard Earl Hemingway, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 108 months
- Rashea Omar Jenerette, of Poplar, sentenced to 84 months
- Shaquille Anthony Gore, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 84 months
- Ralph Cleodus Willard, Jr., of Little River, sentenced to 72 months
- Cory Antwan Pertell, of Loris, sentenced to 60 months
- Glen Garrick Holley, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 60 months
- Crystal Nicole Dickey, of Little River, sentenced to 54 months
- Dennis Tyron Chestnut, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 46 months
- Montea Daryel Myers, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 41 months
- Marcus Antonio Hemingway, of Longs, sentenced to 36 months
- Donte Raquan Xavier Livingston, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 36 months
- Jada Teal Abril Pyatt, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 36 months
- Myland Castelle Davis, of Conway, sentenced to 30 months
- Xavier Jermaine Horne, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 30 months
- Eddie Mario Jones, of Myrtle Beach, sentenced to 30 months
- Wendy Elaine Blue, of Longs, sentenced to 30 months
- Kalaera Marie Gee, of Aynor, sentenced to 21 months
- Blake Lashay Evans, of Longs, sentenced to 18 months
- Terrance Damon Richardson, Jr., of Longs, sentenced to 12 months
- Katelyn Anne Stetler, of Little River, sentenced to Time Served
The remaining defendants will likely be sentenced in the coming weeks, the release stated.
