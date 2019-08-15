Police search for teens who damaged beach wheelchair enclosure in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in Pawleys Island are searching for a group of teens who damaged an enclosure where a beach wheelchair is stored.
A couple of years ago, an Eagle Scout raised the funds to buy the handicap wheelchair and build the structure that houses it at the south end lot.
Authorities said surveillance cameras caught the teens damaging the enclosure around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
They were seen possibly getting into some vehicles on Springs Avenue.
Anyone with information on the incident or the identities of the teens is asked to call Pawleys Island Police Department 843-237-1698.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.