Police investigate shooting near Conway; residents asked to shelter in place

Police investigate shooting near Conway; residents asked to shelter in place
Horry County police are investigating a shooting on Swinton Road near Conway (Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson | August 14, 2019 at 10:05 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 10:45 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting near Conway and are asking residents to shelter in place.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to Landmark and Swinton roads to a shooting call.

Police are canvassing the area right now.

No word on any possible injuries.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

WMBF News has a crew on the scene working to gather information and will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.