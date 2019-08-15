Police investigate shooting near Conway; residents asked to shelter in place

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting near Conway and are asking residents to shelter in place.
Officers responded around 9 p.m. Wednesday to Landmark and Swinton roads to a shooting call.
Police are canvassing the area right now.
No word on any possible injuries.
It’s not clear if anyone is in custody.
