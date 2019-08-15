Nineteen guns, heroin seized during Little River bust; two arrested

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A drug bust in Little River led to the seizure of 19 firearms and the arrest of two people, according to authorities.
A press release from the Horry County Police Department stated the narcotics and vice unit, street crimes unit, and north precinct patrol served a search warrant Aug. 6 at the 800 block of Sultana Drive near Little River following an extensive drug investigation.
This search warrant had ties to another search warrant that same day on Malcom Drive near Little River. That search warrant led to seven arrests, and the seizure of additional drug-related items, according to the HCPD.
During the Sultana Drive search warrant, 19 guns that include rifles, shotguns and handguns, 11 grams of heroin, additional drugs, and less than $1,000 in cash were recovered, the release stated.
The following people have been charged.
Ronald Lee Carter:
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin, first offense
- Distribution of heroin, first offense (two counts)
- Distribution of cocaine base, first offense
Daniella Marie Luciano:
- Distribution of heroin, first offense (two counts)
- Distribution of cocaine base, first offense
