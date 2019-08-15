Man charged in human trafficking case found dead in Myrtle Beach hotel room

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused in a human trafficking case was found dead Thursday morning in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said.
Jason Eugene Morrison, 33, was given a $15,000 bond Wednesday on a trafficking in a person charge. He was originally denied bond back in June after he was arrested.
McSpadden said there is no suspicion of foul play or suicide. She added an autopsy is scheduled but results will take several months.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is conducting a death investigation.
