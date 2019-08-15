Man accused of firing shot in home with child inside

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is behind bars, accused of opening fire in a home with a child inside.
Robeson County deputies responded on Wednesday to a home in the 40 block of Tennessee Drive in Lumberton for a domestic dispute call.
During the investigation, deputies learned that a gun was discharged inside the home during the fight and in the presence of a minor.
Dustin Cross, 21, of Lumberton is charged with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly in the presence of a minor. He was also wanted on charges unrelated to the shooting incident.
Cross is in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $450,000 bond.
