Local doctor charged in sexual assault case involving 10-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man charged in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl is a Veterans Affairs physician, according to VA records.
Angel Manuel Bonet-Martinez, 46, received his degree from the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine in Puerto Rico, VA records show.
A record search from the South Carolina Labor, Licensing and Regulation website does not list Bonet-Martinez as a certified physician in the Palmetto State. WMBF News has calls out to the VA for clarification on the matter.
Tonay Lobestael, a public affairs officer with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, which oversees the Myrtle Beach VA Clinic, said Wednesday that 32-year-old Hailey Beth Bonet, who is also charged in the case, is a VA employee as well.
According to arrest warrants, Bonet-Martinez sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in June and July.
Authorities said the child told Bonet about the incidents, but she failed to report it to authorities.
