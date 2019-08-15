Lighting strike causes building fire in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters said a lightning strike caused a building fire Thursday night in the Conway area.
Strong storms pushed through Horry County, bringing lightning and heavy downpours to the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:40 p.m. to a building in the 33-hundred block of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road.
Firefighters said they were able to get the fire out quickly and there was minimal damage done to the building.
No injuries were reported.
