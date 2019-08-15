Lighting strike causes building fire in Conway area

Firefighters responded to a building fire in the Conway area that was caused by a lightning strike (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | August 15, 2019 at 7:57 PM EDT - Updated August 15 at 7:57 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters said a lightning strike caused a building fire Thursday night in the Conway area.

Strong storms pushed through Horry County, bringing lightning and heavy downpours to the area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 6:40 p.m. to a building in the 33-hundred block of Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire out quickly and there was minimal damage done to the building.

No injuries were reported.

