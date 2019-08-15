Improvements to I-95 bridge over the Great Pee Dee River continue almost a year after Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Detours and lane closures continue to impact the I-95 bridge on the Dillon-Florence County line.
Back in February, the bridge was closed for 53 days for a bridge deck rehabilitation project that was part of a scheduled interstate maintenance program. But the last four times, including Tuesday, were all due to damage done by Hurricane Florence and the flooding that came with it.
An SCDOT administrator says all four of these lane closures - in October and November of last year, April of this year, and on Tuesday - were all part of a project to strengthen the integrity of the bridge.
In basic terms, the flooding and high flows from the Great Pee Dee River during last year's hurricane created scour - a term for the erosion of soil around a bridge foundation caused by fast-moving water taking away sediment.
Where these instances were found during inspections, workers are now installing more pilings to provide more structural support, all in an effort to keep you and your family safe when you cross the bridge.
