Horry County Schools reveals number of unvaccinated students ahead of school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As students prepare to head back to class, WMBF wanted to find out how many students have been properly immunized before the start of the school year.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said district-wide, 98% or 42,675 students meet total compliance.
She said 665 students received total exemption due to medical, religious or special circumstances. Special exemptions are also given to students who have transferred to the district, allowing them 30 days to secure immunization records.
Bourcier also said 414 students were deemed non-compliant. Non-compliant also includes students who may be catching up and have not yet received all vaccinations in a series but are not due for the next vaccine in a series.
Horry County Schools receives health information directly from physicians. Otherwise, they send a signed consent for needed information. Most of this occurs at the beginning of the year when school nurses are trying to get complaint vaccination records.
All students are required by law to provide documentation that includes the month, day and year the vaccine was given.
