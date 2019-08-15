HGTC completes its electrical lineman training yard

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – On Thursday, Horry Georgetown Technical College announced the completion of its electrical lineman training yard located on the Conway campus.
The expansion allows the college to double enrollment in its electrical lineman technician program starting this fall.
That project was made possible thanks to a $195,000 Duke Energy grant.
Instructors of the program said this will give students the advantage needed when working for a company.
"The workforce and the industry right now is definitely looking for new employees to come into their companies and work right away, knowing the materials and tools and especially the safety involved to get their work done correctly," said Scott Shoemaker, a professor with HGTC.
The yard includes 32 poles, hardware for overhead construction and a new comprehensive underground training facility.
