Florence County leaders move forward on projects to bring jobs to the area

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County council members moved forward on two projects during Thursday’s meeting that are expected to bring hundreds of jobs combined to the area.
One is Project Clean, which officials with the Florence Greater Chamber of Commerce identified as the Texas gas station and convenience store chain, Buc-ees.
Buc-ees will be located near the intersection of S.C. 327 and Interstate 95 by the Pilot Travel Center. The company is expected to bring 170 full-time jobs and invest $35 million in the area.
Angela Barrentine, who has managed the Holiday Inn Express on S.C. 327 for 16 years, said she’s seen the area grow from a couple of pit stops to more businesses.
"We love to see this area expanding," Barrentine said. "We're told it's going to be the biggest gas station in Florence. It's awesome. We're thrilled to have them be our neighbors."
The other project is labeled Project Can Can. It was introduced during the meeting as an existing business looking to expand in Florence County.
Documents from the council’s meeting show the expansion will add 200 full-time jobs in addition to the 800 jobs the business has already created.
Chairman Waymon Mumford said job creation is one of their priorities.
“We’re working very hard to see that these economic development projects come to fruition,” Mumford said. “There’s a tremendous need for employment here in our area and we’ve been kind of lagging behind in that area for some time, but we can see something’s on the horizon.”
