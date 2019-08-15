First Alert: First day of school forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Monday is the first day of school and it’s time to get the first alert on what you can expect as you prepare your kids for school.
The unsettled weather pattern that is expected to stick around for the weekend will continue into Monday. As you wake up on Monday, you will be greeted with a warm start to the morning. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid-upper 70s.
Monday afternoon will be very August-like here in South Carolina. Temperatures will be near normal for both Myrtle Beach and Florence but the heat index will make temperatures feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the afternoon hours.
