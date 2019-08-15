FIRST ALERT: Downpours continue at times

The front will remain in place and only very slowly dissipate across the region through the weekend. The latest trend in forecast models continues to keep high humidity levels and the weak front in the area through the weekend. The result will be lingering chances of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While it will not be a washout, downpours will be possible at times especially in the afternoon and evenings. Rain chances will hover around 40% for Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler with readings in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but very high humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable.