FIRST ALERT: Downpours continue at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A weak cold front stalled across the Carolinas will keep the risk of showers and storms in the forecast at times through the weekend.
High humidity will once again interact with a weak cold front across the Carolinas leading to scattered storms at times through the evening hours. Storms will start to wind down by the late evening hours with mostly cloudy skies remaining in place through the night, although a stray shower or storm will remain possible near the beaches. Temperatures will drop into the middle 70s by early Friday morning.
The weak cold front will remain parked across the Carolinas on Friday with very little movement. The combination of the front nearby and very high humidity will once again lead to storms at times. Downpours will likely start a bit earlier in the with showers and storms developing as early as the mid to late morning across the Grand Strand and then inland by the early afternoon. It will remain very muggy with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s at the beach and near 90 across the Pee Dee.
The front will remain in place and only very slowly dissipate across the region through the weekend. The latest trend in forecast models continues to keep high humidity levels and the weak front in the area through the weekend. The result will be lingering chances of showers and storms at times through the weekend. While it will not be a washout, downpours will be possible at times especially in the afternoon and evenings. Rain chances will hover around 40% for Friday through Sunday. Temperatures will remain a bit cooler with readings in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but very high humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable.
