First Alert: Another round of storms expected this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The unsettled weather pattern continues today with afternoon showers and storms expected for both the beaches and inland locations. As you are waking up, you will still notice the humidity in the air as the cold front has nearly stalled out over the Carolinas. That frontal system will move ever so slowly throughout the next couple of days, keeping our storm chances around.
High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s today on the beaches. Inland temperatures will be slightly warmer this afternoon with readings in the lower 90s. By the afternoon hours, the combination of the heat, humidity and cold front will spark off multiple showers and storms. Just like Wednesday, a few of the storms that form could be strong to severe at times. The latest threat level is a level one out of five for gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.
That cold front will remain in place and only slowly dissipate across the Carolinas through the weekend. In return, the storm chances will stick around before slowly fading off as we head into the start of next week. If you have outdoor plans, no worries! The weekend will still feature sunshine and dry times. The best chances for rain through the weekend will still be in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures through the weekend forecast look to remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s but the humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.