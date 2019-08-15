First Alert: Another round of storms expected this afternoon

That cold front will remain in place and only slowly dissipate across the Carolinas through the weekend. In return, the storm chances will stick around before slowly fading off as we head into the start of next week. If you have outdoor plans, no worries! The weekend will still feature sunshine and dry times. The best chances for rain through the weekend will still be in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures through the weekend forecast look to remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s but the humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable.