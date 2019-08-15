Developer proposes new mining operation in Nichols; residents are concerned

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new mining operation is being proposed in Nichols.
The newly proposed sand mine would be nearly five acres and would be located on land off MW Stroud Road.
But during Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting, some residents who live along the road told leaders they’re concerned about safety. They said they see people riding dirt bikes up and over two existing sand mines and into the mining ponds.
Residents also told leaders they’re concerned about erosion control issues.
Steve Powell with Venture Engineering spoke on behalf of the developer and said he understands the concerns but believes the new mine would be different than the other two sand mines because he said it will be harder to access. He also said the sand mine would help generate revenue for the county.
“So these would be mostly specialty sands that would be classified, so it would take revenue that is going to over counties and bring it to Horry County,” Powell said.
