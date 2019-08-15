Deputies investigating armed robbery at Florence County Dollar General

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday night in Florence County, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirby said the incident happened at the Dollar General on South Firetower Road.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information has been released.
Anyone with knowledge or information on the case should contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.