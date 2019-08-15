Deputies capture driver after chase in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A driver is in custody after authorities said the person led them on a chase in Florence County.
Deputies tried to stop the driver, identified as Douglas Lovelace, for a traffic violation around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on North Cashua Drive at the Five Star Nissan.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said Lovelace pulled into the dealership’s parking lot but refused to stop, and even rammed into one of the parked cars.
Kirby said as deputies were following the vehicle, the suspect suddenly stopped and caused a deputy to rear-end his car. The deputy was not hurt in the minor crash.
The chase then went out onto Hoffmeyer Road and ended at Ebeneezer Road at the Florence County line, according to Kirby.
Lovelace ran out into a field but was captured quickly by deputies, Kirby said.
No one was hurt in the chase.
The charges that Lovelace is facing hasn’t been released.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.