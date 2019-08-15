Conway man gets 10 years for sexually assaulting child

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a minor, according to a news release from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office.
David J. Devine, 53, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson.
Devine was also ordered to register as a sex offender and must wear an ankle monitor for the remainder of his life after he is released from prison, the release states. He faced up to 15 years in prison for the charge.
The incident occurred in 2018 and involved a minor female in Horry County.
