Community holds vigil for missing 5-year-old from Sumter, her mother

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been more than a week since 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams disappeared after the brutal murder of her mother.
Her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead inside their apartment 10 days ago.
Tonight, the community wants to keep hope alive.
Hundreds are expected to attend Bradley’s church, Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, for a community prayer vigil starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Watch the live stream in the video above.
Bradley’s stepfather, Elijah Nelson, said the community’s support means a lot to the family.
“I can’t tell you how much it means to my wife,” Nelson said. “Sharee -- she’s my stepdaughter, daughter. I’ve been in her life since she’s been about 11 or 12 years old. So she’s my daughter. Her daughter is my granddaughter...so there’s just nothing left for us to do but pray now.”
Nelson says they will be praying for clarity and answers because he, like many others in this community, do not believe Nevaeh is dead.
Powerful words filled the Trinity Missionary Baptist church’s sanctuary as Nelson begged god to bring Nevaeh home.
“Now father god I know you know where Navaeh is. Father god right now in the name of Jesus, father god I ask you whatever chain is holding her lord. I ask that you break it. Break that chain,” Nelson said. “Whoever has anything to do with finding our grandbaby lord, give them extra power and give them extra eyes, extra legs, extra hands, whatever it takes I ask that you give it to them and let them bring Vea home lord. I love you, Vea, wherever you are.”
Despite the pain, some community members are taking action.
Sabrina Belcher started a petition for law enforcement officials to issue an Amber Alert for Nevaeh.
So far more than 2,400 people have signed it.
“There’s a little girl, she’s five years old. She can’t fight for herself. She has no voice without us,” Belcher said. “A lot more needs to be done by law enforcement to find this little girl. Not knowing where she is, it’s torture on the family.”
Meanwhile, the family continues to hold onto what could be left, praying little Nevaeh will be found.
“Even though we won’t see her again lord, We ask that you can give us closure. Just give us closure to this lord. Because lord we may not know that she is never coming home again, but if she is gone she is going to you,” Nelson said.
WIS is told the group behind the petition will hold a community event for Nevaeh and her mother Friday at Crosswell Park in Sumter at 11 a.m.
Police are calling the search for her a recovery effort, as they do not believe Nevaeh is still alive. But officers said they are unable to release any additional information about the case.
You can watch the vigil below:
