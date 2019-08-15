Back-to-school life hacks for parents and students

Teachers say a good tip for parents with younger students is to have a tag on your child's backpack with their name and grade to help teachers and staff identify them. Many times, the little ones will clam up on their first day and forget. If your child seems nervous for the new school year, rehearse going to school and take them to visit the school or classroom before the first day. Reading stories prior to school to ease anxiety can also set up that expectation for kids before they head back to the classroom.