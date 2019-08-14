Woman shot outside Robeson County casino

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday night in the Rowland community, according to Rowland police chief John Reaves.
Reaves said the woman was shot in her vehicle around 11:15 p.m. outside a casino on Highway 301. He added a child was also in the car but was not injured.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made, according to Reaves.
