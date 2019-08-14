Uber partners with campus safety groups for back-to-college education campaign

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As students across the country are gearing up to head back to college, Uber officials are reminding them to be safe when traveling on and off campus.
According to a press release, Uber will once again collaborate with law enforcement to help educate the public about rideshare safety and the company’s “Check Your Ride” steps.
The importance of this initiative is to remind not only students, but everyone, the importance of verifying the license plate, car make and model, and driver photo before getting into a vehicle.
Uber is being joined by the National Crime Prevention Council and Young Minds Inspired to further support their work on the initiative, the release stated. That collaboration has led to the development of a safety guide that covers some of the most important safety topics for college students, including on- and off-campus safety, sexual assault prevention and rideshare safety.
