Summer of Science: Inflation Creation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Combining a couple common kitchen items, you can give your lungs a break and let science blow up balloons for your next party. Here’s what you’ll need.
Ingredients:
Vinegar
Baking Soda
Balloon
Empty bottle (ideally with a smaller cap)
Optional: A funnel to help fill balloon with baking soda
Step 1: Pour a small amount of vinegar into the empty bottle. You’ll only need about an inch of vinegar at the bottom of the bottle.
Step 2: Pour a couple tablespoons of baking soda into the balloon.
Step 3: Stretch the balloon on top of the bottle and turn the balloon over so the baking soda pours into the vinegar. Now watch it inflate!
What’s going on:
The chemical reaction between the vinegar (acid) and baking soda (base) causes carbon dioxide to form. The top of the bottle is the only escape for this gas, which then fills up the balloon.
