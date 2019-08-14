Myrtle Beach VA employees accused in sexual assault case involving 10-year-old girl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people arrested and charged in connection to a sexual assault case involving a 10-year-old girl work for the Myrtle Beach Veterans Affairs Clinic, according to VA officials.
Tonay Lobestael, the public affairs officer with the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, which oversees the Myrtle Beach VA Clinic, confirmed Angel Manuel Bonet-Martinez and Hailey Beth Bonet’s employment.
According to arrest warrants, Bonet-Martinez is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in June and July. The warrants state that he told the child “that’s what you get for opening your mouth,” and “next time it’ll be worse.”
Arrests warrants show that Bonet failed to report the incidents to authorities and said, “that’s what you get for talking to DSS.”
Bonet- Martinez is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree assault and battery and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Bonet is charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
WMBF News asked Lobestael if the two were suspended during the investigation, but she said she was not aware of developments to their employment.
