Myrtle Beach Fire Department pays tribute to firefighters serving overseas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is making sure that two of their own are being honored while they fight for our country overseas.
Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Richard Palmer and firefighter Stephen Tucker are serving overseas in the National Guard.
While they are away, they will be honored on their assigned fire trucks until their safe return.
“Thank you for keeping us safe gentlemen,” Myrtle Beach Fire Department said on their social media pages.
WMBF News reached out to Myrtle Beach Fire Department to see where the men are stationed and how long they will be overseas. The department is working to get us that information.
