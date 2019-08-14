Man charged in deadly shooting near Ocean Boulevard rejects plea deal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the men charged in a fatal shooting last year near Ocean Boulevard rejected a plea deal Tuesday.
Terence Isacc Blackwell turned down two offers from the Horry County Solicitor’s Office, assistant solicitor Cara Walker said.
One plea deal was a 35-year sentence to plead guilty to murder. Another offer was to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter and testify against his co-defendant, Earl Rafel Gaddis, Jr.
The shooting happened in June 2018 one block away from the Carolina County Music Fest grounds. Officers found a man, identified as Sylvester Bellamy, Jr., shot in a public restroom at 1104 Withers Alley. Bellamy, Jr. later died at a local hospital.
Because Blackwell rejected both offers, his trial is set to begin later this year.
