Louisiana-based sports bar to open restaurant in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Louisiana-based family sports bar will celebrate its groundbreaking event in Horry County by offering guests samples of some of its menu options.
According to a press release, the ceremony for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar will take place on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. at 61 Rodeo Drive, which is near Tanger Outlets off U.S. 501.
A Walk-On’s food truck will serve up to 200 attendees a first-taste featuring five menu items, including its crawfish etouffee, and duck and andouille gumbo dishes, the release stated.
Plans are to open the restaurant in the spring of 2020. It is expected to employ up to 200 people.
Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at Louisiana State University, the release stated.
There are currently 29 locations across the U.S. and over 150 in development.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.