Little River bar faces lawsuit after man hit, killed while walking home from business

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against a Little River bar, claiming a customer was hit and killed after he was forced to leave the business without a ride.
Empire Nite Life is named as a defendant in the lawsuit that was filed last Thursday.
It states that on Oct. 1, 2017, Demontray Hill was hit and killed while walking along Highway 17 in Little River after he was forced to leave the bar.
The lawsuit says that Hill’s friend, Michael Brown, drove the two of them to Empire Nite Life where they were served alcohol past lawfully permitted hours of operation.
Brown and Hill were told to leave the bar after a small altercation, according to the lawsuit.
Court documents show that Hill was going to get into the car with Brown but workers with Empire Nite Life wouldn’t allow him to leave in Brown’s vehicle.
Hill was unsuccessful in getting another ride, so he decided to walk home to Shallotte, N.C., when he was hit and killed by a car around 4 a.m. on Highway 17, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit accuses Empire Nite Life of negligence for several reasons including not helping Hill find a ride home, failing to provide any reflective clothing or illumination device for him to use while walking and serving alcohol past permitted hours.
The estate for Hill is suing for damages and is requesting a jury trial.
