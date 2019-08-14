Kitchen fire damages North Myrtle Beach home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A kitchen fire damaged a home Tuesday night in North Myrtle Beach.
Crews received a call for a fire at a home on Summerwind Court in Seabrook Plantation around 7:30 p.m., according to an online post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
A fire found in the kitchen area was quickly extinguished but the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage, the post states.
Crews cleared the scene shortly after 9 p.m., officials said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.