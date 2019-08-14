Judge sets $15,000 bond for suspect in Horry County human trafficking case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused in a human trafficking case out of Horry County was given bond during a hearing on Wednesday.
Jason Eugene Morrison is charged with trafficking in person.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson set a $15,000 bond for Morrison. He was originally denied bond back in June after he was arrested.
The judge did not make any comments during the hearing on why the bond was lowered.
According to investigators, between 2014 and 2017, Morrison reportedly required the victim to engage in sexual acts for his own profit or benefit. He is said to have used force, fraud or coercion.
Over the course of the three years, the victim described Morrison acting as her “pimp,” sometimes denying her food and not allowing her to leave the house without supervision or consequence, a press release from the Horry County Police Department stated.
The alleged incidents occurred at a place on Holly Lane near the Conway area.
