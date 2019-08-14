It’s not fall yet: Brown leaves caused by vegetation management

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Driving along some of the Grand Strand’s highways and roadways, it may look like the change of the season, at least partially.
However, the brown along the bottoms of these trees is actually caused by a process to manage vegetation growth.
According to engineers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the trees were treated with a chemical to keep them from growing to a point that disturbs the roadway or powerlines.
SCDOT crews also trim the branches in the fall months.
Agency officials said they’re not aware of any impacts this method has on bees or other wildlife.
