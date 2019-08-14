Horry County Council approves $205K contract for new county administrator

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Council approved a contract for the new county administrator during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The contract shows that Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell will receive $205,000 a year and a vehicle allowance.
Council member Tyler Servant was the only one to vote against the administrator’s contract.
Council members stated that it is a standard employee contract and that there is no evergreen clause included like there was with former administrator Chris Eldridge.
Horry County council members voted in April to cut ties with Eldridge after he asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate possible extortion involving Johnny Gardner, who was then newly sworn-in as the Horry County Council chairman. An investigation found there was no wrongdoing.
But because of the contract he signed with the county, Eldridge is still being paid by the county on a bi-weekly basis at his current salary which was $211,000. He also receives a car allowance, accrual of vacation time, paid holidays provided to county employees and county benefits.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.